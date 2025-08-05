Barcelona are unlikely to sign any more players this summer, meaning that exits are their primary focus for the remainder of the transfer window. The likes of Oriol Romeu and Hector Fort are expected to leave, but in the latter’s case, his departure will not be the way that it was initially thought.

The emergence of Eric Garcia as a right-back options means that Fort is not in Hansi Flick’s plans for the upcoming 2025-26 season, which is why Barcelona are open to him leaving. It has been reported in recent weeks that a transfer with a buy-back option included was the preferred option for the Catalans, but this is no longer the case.

Fort, who has attracted interest from Milan and Borussia Dortmund, will leave Barcelona this summer, but according to Diario AS, the club has decided that they will prioritise a loan move in order for his development to continue with regular minutes at another club.

Barcelona are counting on Fort for the future

Barcelona do not want Fort to have another season where he plays very limited minutes, which is why there is such a desire for him to leave before the end of the summer transfer window. And while a sale, even with a buy-back option, would allow extra funds to be raised, the club is clear that they want to have full control of the 19-year-old, who is valued very highly within Can Barca.

However, there is still a chance that Fort, who will start to think about his next steps this week, leaves on a permanent basis. Much will depend on whether Barcelona receive a suitable loan offer, which is most likely to come from another La Liga club, given that the La Masia graduate has a particularly good reputation in Spanish football.