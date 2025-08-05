Barcelona continue to miss targets and adjust their schedule for a return to Camp Nou. The Blaugrana had planned to welcome back 60,000 fans for the Joan Gamper trophy on Sunday, but unable to complete the documentation in time for their opening licence, have been forced to move the game to the 6,000-seater Estadi Johan Cruyff.

It has not gone down well that Barcelona are selling tickets to their clash with Como, traditionally a cheaper and more celebratory curtain-raiser event for fans to welcome their players, have priced the match in the hundreds. The latest is that tickets will be in short supply for their return to Camp Nou as well.

Barcelona reduce capacity for Camp Nou return

Having been granted an extra month to get Camp Nou ready by La Liga, setting their first three matches away from home, the Catalan giants will miss another deadline. Instead of 60,000 fans filtering in for their return to their home ground, the total allowed back into the Spotify Camp Nou will be around half of that.

As per SER Catalunya, Barcelona have agreed with the council for the stadium to re-open in phases with only certain parts of the ground in use. Phase 1A will allow just 27,000 fans into the South Goal stand and the grantstand, followed by 45,000 fans in Phase 1B, with the Lateral stand being opened. The final phase to be completed this season will see 62,000 fans allowed into all four areas of the first and second tiers, but no timeline is given for Phase 1B or 1C.

Valencia and Getafe against Barcelona will have a maximum of 27,000 fans

Barcelona’s agreements with the Council mean that Phase 1A will be in place for at least their two opening home games against Valencia on the 14th of September, and Getafe on the 21st a week later – less than half of the capacity of Montjuic where they were playing last season.

That information is added by Marca, who also highlight the race against time to host their opening Champions League game at Camp Nou. If they do not, UEFA regulations mean Barcelona must play all four home games in the league phase elsewhere, robbing the club of more revenue and higher attendances. Already the stadium is ten months behind schedule, with the club repeatedly reneging on return dates.