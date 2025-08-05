Ajax swoop to sign Barcelona starlet likened to Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are always monitoring La Masia, with the intention of promoting highly-rated talents up the ranks – with a view to eventually being involved in the first team. But one player that will no longer be looking to do this is Eloi Gomez Saus, who has left the Catalans to pursue a new chapter in his career.

Gomez, who gained traction within Barcelona last year when he was voted as MVP of the Marveld tournament, has attracted interest from Ajax in recent weeks, and the Eredivisie giants have now swooped to secure his signature.

As per Diario AS, the 16-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Ajax, whose director of football Marijn Bueker has spoken highly of him.

“Eloi is the typical Ajax playmaker. He is usually at the base of the play, shows initiative with the ball and enjoys playing forward. He combines his footballing intelligence with technical ability to play in one or two touches.”

During his unveiling, Gomez revealed that he sees himself with similar characteristics to Frenkie de Jong, who moved in the opposite direction back in 2019.

“The fact that Ajax play with the same style as Barcelona is important to me. One of the reasons why I signed for Ajax. (Frenkie de Jong) is one of the players I follow a lot. And Rodri, from Manchester City.”

Gomez becomes latest academy player to leave Barcelona

Although it can be said that Hansi Flick has fast-tracked a number of younger players into the first team set-up since taking over as Barcelona head coach in the summer of 2024, the club has accepted that some are destined to leave due to a lack of opportunities – and Gomez is the latest. Sergi Dominguez and Noah Darvich, who joined Dinamo Zagreb and Stuttgart respectively earlier in the summer, can also be considered in this category.