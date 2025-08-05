Atletico Madrid ramp up talks for Italy international as offer is considered

Atletico Madrid have ramped up talks for Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori, but are yet to make a final call on whether to sign the Italian international. After missing out on Stuttgart’s Enzo Millot, who is due to head to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, Los Colchoneros are looking at alternatives to add something different in the final third.

As has been reported over the last week, Raspadori ranks high on their list of alternatives. Napoli want €30m for the 23-year-old, and Diario AS and Marca both report that Atletico have intensified talks with the Serie A champions. Napoli are more flexible when it comes to payment terms, and Los Rojiblancos are also looking into ways to do the deal that suit them.

‼️ Juventus had finalized the signing of former Atlético Madrid talent Paco Esteban (19) from Real Betis, but the Spanish club pulled out before the official documents were signed. The deal was worth €800k, plus bonuses tied to appearances and goals in Serie A and the Champions… pic.twitter.com/7DPEneHXkY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 5, 2025

Potential terms for Raspadori

That could take the form of a loan with an obligation to buy, or simply a €25m deal with an extra €5m available in add-ons. Even so, it is not yet a sure thing that Atletico will carry the deal through either, with Matteo Moretto noting that he is an option amongst others for Director of Football Carlos Bucero.

El Atlético de Madrid aún no ha decidido si presentará una oferta oficial al Nápoles por Giacomo Raspadori. El delantero italiano es una opción que el Atlético tiene sobre la mesa, pero no es la única. El club español todavía está considerando su próximo movimiento. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 5, 2025

Other options on the table for Atletico Madrid

With negotiations stalling between Inter and Atalanta for Ademola Lookman, Atletico could explore a move for the Nigerian again. That said, it seems likely his €50m asking price would have to come down. Inter have most recently had a €42m plus €3m in variables offer turned down. As explained by Football Italia, Lookman is not training with the side, and has emptied out his locker in anticipation of an exit.

Atletico do want to sign another forward, and Lille and Spain under-21 international Matias Fernandez-Pardo is another name on their shortlist. There is interest in Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, but unless Nahuel Molina leaves, then they would be unable to add another non-EU player to their squad.

Atletico business does not stop at forward

In addition, Cadena SER explain that Atletico still feel there is more to be done to fill out their squad. That could include a central midfielder, after seeing how short they were without Pablo Barrios in their 1-0 preseason friendly defeat to Porto on Sunday. Another central defender would also be well-received. There are currently four on their books in Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Jose Maria Gimenez and Clement Lenglet, which will leave Diego Simeone short if he uses at back three.