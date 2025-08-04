Daegu FC 0-5 Barcelona

Barcelona cruised to a third preseason win over Daegu FC in South Korea before heading back to the Catalan capital, with Hansi Flick’s side once again looking well-tuned.

First half: the Lamine Yamal show

Barcelona showed little mercy for their opposition in the first half in Daegu, with a more or less starting team taking to the pitch. Gerard Martin got a second run out at centre-back, while 17-year-old midfielder Dro Fernandez has rewarded with a start too. He showed a number of nice touches, in the opening period, and provided the pass for Gavi’s opener, a fine finish from the edge of the box for the Spain international.

It was Martin who was involved in the second, as he popped up at his more familiar left-back spot for an excellent ball across the box to set up Robert Lewandowski to finish with ease in the box. Dro could have had a second preseason goal too, but couldn’t keep the ball down from close in as he attacked Alejandro Balde’s own lovely ball in.

Others impressed, but it was the Lamine Yamal show in South Korea. Unlucky that Raphinha did not convert a brilliant cross in, the 18-year-old weaved between defenders and accelerated away from them with ease, only lacking the final touch on two or three occasions.

Raphinha would redeem himself just before the half by seeing a pass for Gavi, setting him free in the box. He again finished beautifully, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper into the net. The only sticky moment for Barcelona saw Daegu escape down the left, and Joan Garcia did not make it out in time to cut the ball across out. With the goal gaping, Geovani lofted it wide and high.

Second half:

The second half kciked off with Barcelona attacking well down the left through Jofre Torrents and Toni Fernandez, with Marcus Rashford playing a little more inside. The latter was the end of a brilliant move slicing through for the fourth, and finished smoothly, one of several sequences showing his talent.

Between Fernandez, Dani Olmo, Marc Casado and Pedri, Daegu were constantly on the back foot. Roony Bardghji and Torrents got into some good positions too, but between saves, deflections and blocks couldn’t quite find the finishing touch. Barcelona were made to wait until the 65th minute for their final goal, with Eric Garcia pulling the ball back for Marcus Rashford to fizz into the bottom corner from the penalty spot.

The one concern for Barcelona was the exit of Pau Cubarsi, who appeared to pick up a knock. Going down with three minutes to go, Barcelona will hope it is nothing serious. Inigo Martinez and Fermin Lopez did not feature through fitness issues, while Ferran Torres also didn’t play, although it is not yet clear whether this was also fitness-related.

It brings to an end a successful tour for Hansi Flick and Barcelona, in which they showed one or two dodgy moments at the back, but mostly impressed with their movement of the ball, the quality of their moves on the whole, and the ease with which they created chances. Youngsters Dro, Toni Fernandez and Bardghji looked like cogs in the machine, and Rashford showed glimpses of what he can add.