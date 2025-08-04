Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiry for Barcelona midfielder

Marc Casado passes the ball.
Barcelona continue to make it known in public that they are open to departures this summer, despite their claims that they can register all three of their new signings without any. One of the names that has been floated as a potential exit is midfielder Marc Casado.

The 21-year-old was a surprise revelation last season in the Barcelona side, with injuries taking him from a potential summer exit on loan to a starter against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Within three months of his first start, Casado was in the Spain squad. Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have been credited with interest in Casado, and Sport say he has a €30m price tag.

The Catalan daily go on to say that Tottenham Hotspur have also enquired about a move for Casado this summer, as they look to add a midfield alternative. They are seeking to add one or two holding midfielders this summer, and Barcelona have plenty of options in midfield, with Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado all competing for minutes in the deeper role at Barcelona.

However with Spurs bringing in Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich, their need for more options in the position has been dramatically reduced. At the other end of the equation, Casado is said to be completely focused on earning minutes at Barcelona, and is not listening to any offers to leave the club.

Whether Casado might be forced to reconsider next summer is another matter. As mentioned, four players are competing for his position, while Gavi can play elsewhere in midfield, and Bernal is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. Earlier on in the season Casado could have more opportunities, but by the end of the season, someone will likely be left with less minutes than they hoped for.

