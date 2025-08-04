Real Madrid veteran becomes a target for La Liga side

Free agent Lucas Vazquez remains without a club after having left Real Madrid this summer, with little news on where he could move. The 34-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career with Los Blancos, and like Nacho Fernandez before him, is now evaluating his next step.

Vazquez exited the Bernabeu amid tears in May, somewhat under the radar due to the fact that Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modric were also on their way out. He spent 17 years at Real Madrid, making 402 appearances in that time.

Espanyol interested in Lucas Vazquez

The only interruption in that spell for Vazquez was a loan spell to Espanyol in 2014-15. Vazquez played well enough for Espanyol to activate a €500k buy option, and Los Blancos to buy him back for €1m the same summer. During that season, Vazquez made 39 appearances, scoring four goals and giving seven assists playing as a traditional winger on the right.

Now El 1900 say that Espanyol are again interested in Vazquez as a veteran addition this summer. Sporting Director Fran Garagarza is looking for another right winger after bringing in Blackburn’s Tyrhys Dolan on a free from England. They say that Vazquez has numerous offers on the table, but is yet to take a decision either way.

Would Lucas Vazquez stay in Spain?

If there is a club outside of Real Madrid that could tempt Vazquez to remain in La Liga, it may well be Los Pericos. Previous reports have indicated that he would be reluctant even to stay in Europe, so as to avoid having to face Los Blancos.

Juventus, AC Milan and Besiktas have all gathered information on Vazquez over the past month, but he is also thought to have options in Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. Few players will be able to offer more European experience than Vazquez.