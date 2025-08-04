Real Madrid manager set for awkward coexistence with star

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes was the obvious departure for Los Blancos this summer, especially if they were to fund extra additions in the transfer market. The 24-year-old forward increasingly looks likely to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu though.

Rodrygo did not play for the final month of the Liga season, which many presumed to be a sign that he was on his way out. The arrival of new manager Xabi Alonso changed little at the Club World Cup, Rodrygo played just 92 minutes in the USA, with only one start. Alonso looks set to play with two forwards, leaving little place for Rodrygo, behind Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in the pecking order, but even with a front three, does not look a natural fit.

Rodrygo looking to stay at Real Madrid

According to Diario AS, Rodrygo is not focused on a departure, and instead is looking to turn his fortunes around at the Bernabeu. He will have to fight for opportunities with Brahim Diaz, and Real Madrid are open to offers for him, but so far have not received any approaches with suitable offers for the Brazilian.

Or forced to stay at Real Madrid…?

Yet the situation is spun in a different light by ESPN, who say that contrary to recent months, Rodrygo’s camp have now admitted they are open to an exit. They have several agents working towards finding him a destination in the final month of the transfer window, but so far have been unable to attract offers.

Meanwhile Real Madrid’s asking price of €100m, although they say a ‘minimum offer’ would have to be €80m, is proving just as prohibitive as Rodrygo’s preferences. The Brazil international would favour a move to Liverpool, but so far no club has made an approach to either club or player, with the Reds fully engaged in their pursuit of Alexander Isak as things stand.