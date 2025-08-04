Lamine Yamal mural vandalised in Barcelona with dwarfism reference

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal came in for heavy criticism after it emerged that there had been entertainers with dwarfism at his 18th birthday party. A mural of the Blaugrana star was supposedly vandalised after it, and now a second incident has occurred.

The Association of Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE), were highly critical of Lamine Yamal, and said that they would be launching an investigation to find out if the law was broken, as it is illegal to contract people ‘people with disabilities’ to perform in shows that provoke mockery or derision in Spain. Two of the entertainers involved have come out and distanced themselves from the ADEE, saying that they had had no issue with any of the behaviour at the party.

Lamine Yamal’s defence of incident

The teenage star as only commented once on the incident, explaining that he did not feel it should impact the club. “In the end, I work for Barca, I play for Barca. And when I’m away from the training complex, I enjoy my life, and that’s it,” he explained at an event to celebrate the signing of his new contract.

Lamine Yamal mural vandalised

After the incident, a mural of Lamine Yamal in Barcelona, at Placa de Joanic, was graffitied over with a number of words written over it and obscuring the 18-year-old. The images of the mural, painted by TVBoy, a locally famous artist, were reportedly made by AI though.

However a second act of vandalism has now been carried out on the wall, and this time with a more ‘professional’ hallmark, as reported by Sport. Next to Lamine Yamal have been painted the seven dwarfs from the fairytale Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a clear reference to his birthday celebrations.