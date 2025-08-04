Barcelona looked relatively sharp and incisive during their third preseason friendly against Daegu FC, cruising to a win to close out their Asian preseason tour. Here is how the Blaugrana stars did individually.

First half: Barcelona dominate through Gavi and Lamine Yamal

Joan Garcia – 5

Had one piece of action to deal with, and did not make it out in time to cut out a ball across the box. Fortunate that the finish did not end in the net.

Jules Kounde – 6.5

His usual self, combined well with Lamine Yamal on the right side, and was neat and tidy on the ball.

Ronald Araujo – 6.5

Little work to do, but dealt with it without too much fuss.

Gerard Martin – 7

A little loose with the ball, but looked more comfortable in central defence than against FC Seoul. His assist for Robert Lewandowski was a perfect ball.

Alejandro Balde – 7

Hyperactive – Balde got forward very well on the left. Unfortunate Dro Fernandez did not convert his own excellent ball.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

Did little of note, but neither did he put a foot wrong.

Gavi – 8.5

Two goals and two fine finishes, Gavi looks more and more assured in a deeper role. Still found time to get forward evidently, but was snapping in to shutdown Daegu attacks too. Typical Gavi and with goals.

Lamine Yamal – 8.5

There simply isn’t anyone who is as exciting to watch on the ball right now as Lamine Yamal. Lacked the finishing touch again, but had his markers on skates as he mesmerised with his feet. There’s an argument he looked too often for the Hollywood option, there’s another that this is the exact time of year to do so – provided he makes the right choices from the 16th of August onwards.

Dro Fernandez – 7.5

Really should have had a second preseason goal, as he left a sitter rising over the bar. Yet his 45 minutes showed again that he was not at all out of place. Good close control, good understanding of where the ball had to go, and gave the ball to Gavi for the opener.

Raphinha – 7.5

Should have buried a Lamine Yamal cross, but we’re seeing a footballer mature into the full range of his talents. Appeared all over the pitch, his pass from the number 10 spot set Martin away for the second, and further to the right, he spotted a straight pass into the box to assist Gavi. Arrived as a winger, is now playing like a complete forward.

Robert Lewandowski – 6.5

Quiet game for the veteran, but converted his chance well, and his positioning adds something Barcelona don’t have.

Second half: Toni Fernandez impresses

Wojciech Szczesny – 6.5

Came out well a couple of times to clear ball in behind. In the stormy weather, you get the impression that Szczesny quite enjoyed thumping them into the crowd.

Eric Garcia – 7.5

Picked out Marcus Rashford well for an assist, and was swiftly in to win the ball whenever things broke down. Looking very assured at right-back these days.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Much sharper than in the opening game, Cubarsi looked solid again. Concerning that he went off with three minutes to go, not clear whether it was a bump on the shin or a calf strain.

Andreas Christensen – 7

Quiet off the pitch, Christensen went about his work in similarly routine fashion.

Jofre Torrents – 7

Got forward well early in the second half. A little raw in the final third, which is understandable, but has the engine and the timing that are fundamental for the position.

Marc Casado – 7.5

One of pleasant surprises of the preseason for Hansi Flick. After his injury, Casado hasn’t missed a beat without the ball, and sprayed a couple of lovely passes wide to switch the play.

Pedri – 8

Business as usual for Pedri, and business is good.

Roony Bardghji – 7

The young Swede is picking up spaces and moving very well in the inside left spot, is just lacking a little bit of end project.

Dani Olmo – 7.5

After a sloppy game against FC Seoul, Dani Olmo played his position perfectly in the second half, with a couple of touches drawing the reverence of the crowd.

Toni Fernandez – 8

Finished off a lovely move in the second half with composure. Not afraid to pick up the ball in tight areas and moved it well.

Marcus Rashford – 7

Played more central, and at times was crowded out. The one chance he did get was finished perfectly, and that will be what Flick enjoyed about his performance.

Second half substitutes:

Diego Kochen (GK) – 6.5

Relaxed on the ball, and out once to clear it in his few touches.

Hector Fort –

Linked with a move away, Fort was only on for a few minutes.