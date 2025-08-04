Atletico Madrid were in pole position to secure the signing of VfB Stuttgart playmaker Enzo Millot, but it now appears they will miss out on the Frenchman. Los Colchoneros had been negotiating with Millot for much of the last two weeks, but could not get the deal over the line with plenty of competition.

The 23-year-old stood out as one of the most impressive creators in the Bundesliga last season, but has a release clause of just €20m, meaning Stuttgart have been more or less working on the assumption of his exit this summer. Atletico were reportedly willing to activate that release clause, but were unable to reach a deal on personal terms with Millot. This has since been disputed by MD, who say that Atletico offered the money but over a payment plan rather than by paying the release clause, which the German side were not keen on.

🚨 The payment terms proposed by Atlético Madrid to Stuttgart for Enzo Millot did not convince the German club.@JaviGomara/@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/A54LWHEVdA — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 4, 2025

Saudi Arabia to get deal over the line

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli have hijacked the deal. There was a suggestion that Atletico were competing against Premier League sides for his signature, with Tottenham Hotspur closely linked to him. Millot has agreed a verbal deal with Al Ahli, who will activate his release clause.

🚨🇸🇦 EXCLUSIVE: Al Ahli agree deal to sign Enzo Millot from Stuttgart, here we go! Surprise move to hijack Atlético Madrid deal, despite Spurs links Millot will play for Al Ahli. Verbal agreement done on player/club side. Board and coach Jaissle with huge effort on this one. pic.twitter.com/JvMP6xJjPT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2025

Plan B for Atletico Madrid

Already it was reported last week that Atletico might be forced to turn their attentions elsewhere, and so it has proved. Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori is the supposed alternative, but it is not likely to be a straightforward deal for Los Rojiblancos either, with the Italian champions setting his asking price at €30m.

The 25-year-old could arrive on a loan with an obligation to buy, but Atletico are aiming to bring his price tag down. The question being asked by many Atletico fans is why Los Rojiblancos is whether Raspadori fits in as well as Millot, being a different style of player, and more forward than midfielder.