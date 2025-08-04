Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has admitted that his form was affected by a lack of confidence last season, after a disappointing campaign in which he lost his starting place. The 26-year-old assured that he would be sticking around and getting back to his best at Camp Nou this season though.

Araujo missed the first six months of last season after undergoing surgery on a muscle tear suffered on Uruguay duty. In January, he was then the subject of a transfer bid from Juventus, as he was linked with a move away. Despite signing a contract until 2031, questions marks over his future continue in the Catalan capital.

‘Of course’ – Araujo staying at Barcelona

The vice-captain of the club has denied any doubt over his future publicly on two occasions in recent months, but with Barcelona yet to register new signings, the idea that they would like a big sale persists. Araujo is adamant that he is not going anywhere though.

“Of course [I’m 100% sure I’m staying]. I’m very happy in Barcelona, they haven’t seen the best Ronald yet and he’s the one who’s going to come in the coming years,” he explained to MD.

Araujo admits confidence issues

There were struggles for Araujo on the pitch last season too. His appearance off the bench against Inter in the Champions League semi-final saw him struggle on two of the Italian goals at the Giuseppe Meazza. His mindset was now in a different place though.

“Mentally, I’m very confident. Last year with the injury I lost some of that confidence. This year, I’m very motivated.”

Pau Cubarsí only suffers from a knock, and he's not injured. He could miss the game for the Joan Gamper trophy, but he'll be available for the first league game of the season. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 4, 2025

Can Araujo win back a spot in the first team?

Last season Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi became the starting pair for Flick, and performed well for the majority of the season. Cubarsi is the main passer for Barcelona’s backline, and Martinez became the one who marshalled the backline and the offside trap, providing extra obstacles to his route back into the starting XI. That said, Araujo is physically the most gifted of the three, and at his best can go head-to-head with any forward. Hansi Flick has reportedly expressed his faith in Araujo privately.