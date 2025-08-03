Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior remain blocked over talks for a new deal that could keep the Brazil international at the club long-term.

The main issue focuses on the demands reportedly changing on the player’s end with the two parties now no longer in conversations over a possible renewal.

With two years remaining on his deal, speculation has ramped up over his future, with the Los Blancos No.7 the subject of constant interest from the Saudi Pro League, with figures of a €300m transfer fee and a €1bn contract being thrown around.

In February, Vinicius reportedly met with Saudi officials to hear their offer. Yet it all seemed to have settled down in March as reports emerged of he and Real Madrid agreeing terms on a new contract.

Vinicius is keen to stay at Real Madrid, as per Diario AS, with the latest indicating he is not contemplating leaving the Spanish capital and his intention is to sign a new contract.

He is awaiting a call from the club to restart negotiations, after his representatives made clear he feels he should earn the same as Kylian Mbappe, something Los Blancos are not willing to entertain.

Vini Jr waned not to ‘pressure’ Real Madrid in contract talks

Real Madrid are keen to resolve the issue, as they believe there is no player on the market like him, despite rumours of president Florentino Perez being open to an exit if he can bring in Erling Haaland.

Perez will be central to what comes next and former Real Madrid defender Rafa Aklkorta warned Vinicius not to take him on.

“Trying to pressure on Florentino Perez can backfire, as it did with Sergio Ramos,” as per Diario Sport.

“Since he moved from the left wing, I haven’t seen him play well. Playing with Mbappe has been difficult for him and his advisors need to do better.

“Now is not the time to make demands as he’s not had a great season.”