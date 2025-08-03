Villarreal seal agreement with former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey left Arsenal earlier this summer, and he is now set to make a return to La Liga with Villarreal. The 32-year-old, who was recently charged with five counts of rape following a police investigation that spanned three years, is closing in on a move to La Ceramica.

Villarreal are continuing to build their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League, having finished fifth in La Liga last season. Central midfield is an area that needs to be addressed, given that Dani Parejo is now 36, while Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye have struggled with consistency.

And Partey is the man that Villarreal want to strengthen their options in the middle of the park. As per Diario AS, an agreement has been reached for the Ghana international to sign a one-year contract, which he is expected to do next week.

Deal being completed could depend on court case

Partey has been keen to return to Spanish football, where he previously spent a number of years with Atletico Madrid, and he is about to get his wish. However, there is a chance that the agreement could reneged, as the midfielder is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday as part of the ongoing court case following him being charged with rape.

Partey’s deal is for one season, but there will be chances for him to stay at Villarreal beyond next summer. If he impresses head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral, he would have the opportunity to remain in Vila-Real for an extended period of time.

It has been a very busy summer transfer window so far for Villarreal, who have already signed Albert Moleiro, Rafa Marin, Tajon Buchanan and Santiago Mourino. And at this stage, Partey looks like being the next player to make the move to La Ceramica.