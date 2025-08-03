Real Madrid are focusing on sales for the time being, having already added four signings to Xabi Alonso’s squad for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The likes of Rodrygo Goes, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba have been identified as players that the club are open to selling, but the biggest name that has been linked with a move is Vinicius Junior.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Vinicius’ contract situation. The 24-year-old has less than two years remaining on his current deal, and as things stand, an agreement to extend his stay beyond 2027 is not close to being completed.

This has given Saudi Arabia, who are long-term admirers of Vinicius, a window of opportunity to make a move, but according to Cadena SER, it is not one that they intend to take advantage of as there are no plans to make a move.

Vinicius prioritises staying at Real Madrid until at least 2026

Despite their interest, Saudi Arabia are not planning to present an offer to Real Madrid or Vinicius himself. There is a belief that the player would not consider a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, given that the 2026 World Cup is an incentive for many players to remain in Europe – as this will ensure a greater chance of being counted on by their respective national teams.

There is no doubt that Vinicius is under pressure to bounce back from an underwhelming and inconsistent 2024-25 season – from both himself and Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe has taken his place as the club’s top dog, and while there will be a determination to reclaim that crowd, it is more important that he recovers his best level.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Alonso can get the best out of Vinicius.