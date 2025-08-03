Real Madrid will have to do without Jude Bellingham for at least the first couple months of the upcoming 2025-26 season, with the English midfielder having overgone surgery on a troubling shoulder injury.

Bellingham suffered the injury back in the first few months of the 2023-24 season in a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano, and since then, he has been wearing a brace. The strapping on that brace has gradually gotten worse as the pain increased, and earlier this year, it was decided that enough was enough – which is why Bellingham took the decision to go under the knife.

It has been two weeks since Bellingham’s surgery, and he has now started his recovery. As part of this, he has been on holiday, with pictures having now surfaced of him spending time away from football. And notably, one photo in particular has shown the aftermath of his surgery, with a striking scar on his left shoulder.

🚨 Jude Bellingham's post-surgery scar after shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/YwPiFWhC7E — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 3, 2025

When will Jude Bellingham return for Real Madrid?

As mentioned, Bellingham is set for a significant spell on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery, with the plan being for him to be out of action for three months. If that is the case, he would make his first appearance of the 2025-26 season after the October international break, all being well.

Fortunately, Real Madrid are well covered for Bellingham’s absence, with head coach Xabi Alonso having Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and new signing Franco Masantuono as players that can operate as an attacking midfielder. All three are very capable of filling the void left by the England international.

There is no doubt that Bellingham will be a big miss for Real Madrid, given the impact he has made since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023. However, they should be fine without him, given the strength in depth they have.