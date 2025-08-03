Real Madrid star responds to transfer interest from Benfica

Brahim Diaz celebrates the third goal scored by Federico Valverde in the Group H match of the 2025 Club World Cup between Real Madrid vs Pachuca at Bank of America Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Image via Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Real Madrid are focusing on sales for the time being, with Rodrygo Goes, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba said to be leading contenders to depart the Santiago Bernabeu before the end of the summer. However, there are other players that have attracted interest, and among them is Brahim Diaz.

In recent weeks, interest in Brahim has grown. Saudi Pro League sides Neom SC, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are keen, and they are prepared to pay €40m to prise him away from Real Madrid. And now, Benfica has joined the race.

As per Record (via MD), the Portuguese giants want to sign Brahim as an alternative to Joao Felix, who recently joined Al-Nassr. The Morocco international, who has attracted further interest from top clubs in Europe, is seen as the ideal player to strengthen their squad.

Brahim has no plans to leave Real Madrid

However, the bad news for Benfica is that the matter is about to go the same way as their pursuit of Felix. As per Marca, Brahim has absolutely no intention of leaving Real Madrid this summer, and that is confirmed by the fact that he is about to sign a new five-year contract with the club.

Equally, Real Madrid do not want to part ways with Brahim, who is counted on by new head coach Xabi Alonso. The 26-year-old will be a valuable squad player, especially with Jude Bellingham sidelined for the next three months after undergoing surgery on a niggling shoulder injury.

It makes a lot of sense for Real Madrid to retain Brahim, given how impressive he has been since returning from Milan two summers ago. And the player himself will hope to help Los Blancos make a significant improvement on their fortunes from last season, in which they ended the campaign without winning a major trophy.