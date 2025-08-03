Real Madrid have made a conscious effort to sign talented young players over the last 12 months, as they aim to improve their options in La Fabrica. However, one starlet that they tried to sign earlier in the summer is now set to miss out on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In July, it was revealed that Real Madrid had agreed a deal to sign Abdellah Ouazane, whose contract with Ajax had come to an end. The 16-year-old travelled to the Spanish capital for medical tests, but worryingly, he failed them.

Real Madrid initially cooled their interest after that, they considered getting the deal done anyway. However, they will now not do so.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Ajax have now agreed to deal to re-sign Ouazane following his failed move to Real Madrid. He is expected to be officially be brought back to Amsterdam in the coming days.

Real Madrid will feel that they already have better

Ouazane is an attacking midfielder, and while he is rated very highly, they do already have the likes of Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and new signing Franco Mastantuono, who is very highly thought of among officials at Real Madrid. In this regard, there will be a feeling that losing out is not too bad.

In the years to come, it may well be that Real Madrid missed a trick by not confirming the signing of Ouazane despite his failed medical tests, but for now, they will be comfortable with the options that Xabi Alonso, and Castilla head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, have at their respective disposals.

Real Madrid will be focusing on what they have already, although the plans of the sporting department are currently revolving around sales – with a number of La Fabrica stars having already departed since the start of the summer.