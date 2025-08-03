Nico Williams joins Athletic Club squad for Liverpool trip

Athletic Club have landed in Liverpool ahead of the final leg of their preseason campaign in the coming days.

Ernesto Valverde’s side will face the current Premier League champions twice on August 4 as part of a double header designed to increase both squad’s readiness for the 2025/26 campaign.

The Basque giants are gearing up for a crunch season, after returning to the UEFA Champions League, and holding off another Barcelona offer for star man Nico Williams.

Williams was pursued by the Catalan giants for the second summer running, but despite Barcelona’s confidence over a deal, the move unravelled in spectacular fashion, as Williams again opted to stay in Bilbao and the 22-year-old eventually chose to sign a new 10-year contract in the Basque Country.

Keeping Williams is viewed as a major coup for Ernesto Valverde with the experienced coach previously rejecting rumours of the transfer saga being a distraction for his squad.

“The summer transfer market teaches us that many things come up, but you never know what’s going to happen,” as per Marca.

“I haven’t stopped to think about whether Nico would be here or not. It was like last year, but without any drama. In the end, Nico is staying and we’re delighted with his decision.

“Now we have to put all that noise aside and get back to work.”

Valverde has named a 30-man squad for the trip to Merseyside from where his team will also travel to North London to face Arsenal in the Emirates Cup on August 9.

Athletic Club have won just one game, and lost three so far in preseason, with an opening victory over Ponferradina followed by defeats to Alaves, PSV Eindhoven and Racing Santander.

The La Liga campaign kicks off for Valverde on August 17 at home to rivals Sevilla at the Estadio San Mames.