La Masia breakout star confident on first team spot in 2025/26

Hansi Flick is utilising Barcelona’s preseason tour of Asia as a testing ground for several players ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Flick knows a deep squad is required to fight across multiple fronts in the months ahead as he looks to retain his La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles in 2026.

The former Bayern Munich chief has indicated he is not planning any more incomings to his squad but there could still be sales before the transfer window closes.

The tour has offered chances to some of Barcelona’s latest La Masia talents with Dro Fernandez and Jofre Torrents catching the eye alongside summer signing Roony Bardghji.

Flick has already confirmed Bardghji will stay with Barcelona for 2025/26 amid rumours he could be loaned out to gain experience.

A similar pattern looks set to be followed with Torrents with Flick confident he has ‘two or three players for each position’ and the 18-year-old can provide cover for Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona’s left back options boosted for 2025/26

The fit-again Balde will be first choice at left back with Gerard Martin as back up to the Spain international.

However, no risk will be taken by Flick, and keeping Torrents as third choice is a steady choice and the teenager is ready to grasp his opportunity.

“I hope to perform at a very good level to achieve my objectives, which are to get as many minutes as possible in the Barca first team . That’s what I’ll try to do,” as per Marca.

“I would define myself as a reliable full back who gives 100% in every game. I know how to break lines and contribute offensively.

“I’m very happy and pleased to have been able to enjoy these minutes the coach has given me. I feel very happy to have fulfilled my dream since I was little, which was to debut in the first team.”