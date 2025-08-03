Former Barcelona club president Joan Gaspart has taken a shot at Athletic Club over the failed Nico Williams transfer.

Barcelona openly pursued Williams for the second summer in a row after failing to convince him over a move after winning UEFA Euro 2024 with Spain.

La Blaugrana were undeterred by that rejection and threw every resource behind trying to sign him in June only to fall short.

Los Leones eventually tied Williams down for the next decade, in a new deal running until 2035, as they secured a key victory over Barcelona to retain their star man.

The decision did not go down well in Barcelona, with Diario Sport claiming the news was met with ‘incredulity’ at the Camp Nou with the feeling that Barcelona were ‘used’ by Williams’ camp to secure a better contract in Bilbao.

That bitter taste did not last and Hansi Flick has since secured a season long loan deal for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

Rashford is hoping to revive his stalling career under Flick’s guidance despite concerns over the club’s ability to register him as a La Liga player.

Gaspart slams Athletic Club over Nico Williams row

Gaspart, who was president at Barcelona from 2000 to 2003, has a reputation for explosive interviews and he is confident the situation worked out better for his old team in the end.

“For me, Marcus Rashford is a better player than Nico Williams, and I don’t care what his brother [Inaki] says,” as per Diario Sport.

“He [Williams Jr] used us, but in a ‘good way’. and he got good contract in Bilbao. I’m happy for him.

“However, I do not understand the anger from Athletic Club, I signed many players from them in the past including Andoni Zubizarreta and I always go along well with the president.”

Barcelona fans will be hoping Rashford can hit the ground running, with just six Premier League goals last season at United and Aston Villa, with Williams on five La Liga goals in 2024/25.