Bryan Zaragoza reveals ‘Aspas factor’ in Celta Vigo transfer decision

Celta Vigo have pulled off a major transfer coup in signing Spain international Bryan Zaragoza ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Claudio Giraldez has lost Fer Lopez to Wolves, with Jorgen Strand Larsen also staying at Molineux, after a loan stint with the the Premier League side last season.

The Galicians are boosted in the efforts to bring in new players after securing qualification for the UEFA Europa League for 2025/26 and Giraldez has secured some shrewd deals.

Former Barcelona duo Ferran Jutgla and Ilaix Moriba have made the move to Vigo but Zaragoza would represent a real coup.

On the back of those agreements, Giraldez has prioritised new faces in his wide areas and Zaragoza’s form on loan at Osasuna in 2024/25 flagged the former Granada winger as an option.

The 23-year-old has seen his career dip at Bayern Munich, and the Bavarians were happy to let him go, after securing a swoop for Luis Diaz from Liverpool.

Giraldez has now managed to hold off the challenge of other interested La Liga sides with Zaragoza joining on loan for 2025/26.

Aspas seals Zaragoza loan move to Celta

The deal with Vincent Kompany’s side includes a purchase clause in 2026 with Celta obliged to buy Zaragoza if he meets certain targets within the deal.

Apenas leva uns días en Vigo e xa está NAMORADO da cidade 😍 Normal… quen non o estaría? Goza xa da primera entrevista de Bryan Zaragoza con CeltaMedia 👉📺 https://t.co/7uurh2etJx pic.twitter.com/l01Jwwwdtg — Celta (@RCCelta) August 3, 2025

Zaragoza is excited by a return to Spain and he admitted a chat with the club’s iconic captain Iago Aspas played a vital role in his final decision.

“I followed Celta last year and they had a very good season. They have a very good combination of styles and they’re very direct.

“When I’m going to sign for a team, I always try to see if the game suits me, and I think I fit perfectly into Claudio’s style of play.

“Good things take time. In the end, I’m here. I was able to come, and I hope to be here for much longer. I spoke with Iago Aspas three or four times all summer and that helped.”