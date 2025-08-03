Barcelona reject Premier League swap offer on Fermin Lopez

Barcelona are all set to double down over their determination to keep Fermin Lopez at the club this summer.

The 22-year-old started just 12 La Liga games in 2024/25, but still scored six league goals, as a rotation option for Hansi Flick’s treble winners.

That lacked of prominence had triggered rumours of a possible exit with a minimum asking price of €70m set amid Premier League rumours.

Fresh from winning the FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea were linked with the Spain international, alongside domestic rivals Manchester United.

Chelsea make bold offer on Barcelona star

The Blues were looking to take advantage of the midfielder’s lack of action, as he continues to play back up to Dani Olmo in Hansi Flick’s plans, with Inter Milan also showing interest in 2025.

Lopez has consistently rejected talk of him looking to leave with the Huelva-born star recently signing a long-term contract tying him to the club until 2029.

Barca reject Nkunku player swap for Lopez

A per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea tested the water with a player swap offer, involving France international Christopher Nkunku heading to Catalonia.

Nkunku has struggled throughout his Chelsea career with injuries and a drop in form a major issue for the former RB Leipzig forward.

However, Flick is determined not to let Lopez slip away, and the former Bayern Munich boss is big fan of his selflessness and endeavour as a back up player.

Lopez has impressed since breaking into the Barcelona first team two summers ago, and given his age, he is one of several players that will be trusted to lead the squad for years to come.

It is no surprise Flick wants him to stay, even if there is a strong chance he will not play too often during the upcoming 2025-26 season.