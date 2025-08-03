Sale of first team star divides opinion among Barcelona officials

Barcelona must continue to generate funds in order to be able to return some sense of financial parity, which includes being able to register new signings Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford. It’s looking increasingly difficult for leading candidates Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen to leave, which has led to other players being considered.

Marc Casado falls into this category. The 21-year-old midfielder, who had a very impressive first season with the senior squad, has attracted interest in recent weeks, and because of this, Barcelona are open to letting him leave – as long as the price is right. However, this stance is not unanimously shared among everyone within Can Barca.

As per MD, the situation with Casado has caused internal debate among Barcelona officials. There are significant figures that do not see a bad thing if the young midfielder were to seek an exit before the end of the summer, market but on the other hand other, there are others that would prefer to retain him.

Casado expected to feature less next season

Casado was impressive last season, but due to the return of Marc Bernal, he is not expected to feature as often. Hansi Flick is a huge fan of the 18-year-old, who missed the vast majority of the 2024-25 campaign after suffering an ACL injury against Rayo Vallecano last August.

Despite this, Casado has shown no desire to leave Barcelona, which is the condition for his possible exit. He came through the ranks of La Masia, and although he is projected to operate in a squad role for the foreseeable future, it’s believed that he intends to stay at the Spotify Camp Nou and fight for his place.

It remains to be seen how things play out with Casado, but for now, it is more likely that he stays at Barcelona.