Atletico Madrid very interested in signing €30m Barcelona player

Barcelona are expected to continue selling players this summer in order to be able to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule – which will also help their ability to register a number of first teamers, including Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczesny and Marcus Rashford.

The likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen are considered to be the preferred candidates to leave, but at this stage, neither player is likely to depart. Instead, other contenders have emerged, and one of them is Marc Casado.

Barcelona value Casado at €30m, and there is a believe that his sale will allow the likes of Garcia, Szczesny and Rashford to be registered with La Liga. A number of Premier League clubs have been linked, and according to Sport, Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the 21-year-old defensive midfielder.

Diego Simeone is a big fan of Casado, and after the departure of Rodrigo De Paul to Inter Miami, there is scope for Atleti to bring in another central midfielder, having already signed Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis earlier in the summer.

Barcelona have a decision to make with Casado

The topic of Casado’s possible departure has generated a lot of conversation within Can Barca, with a split opinion having been established. His sale would certainly help the club ease their financial problems, but in the process, they would lose a player that could be counted on for over a decade.

There is no doubt that Casado would be a fantastic signing for Atleti, and it would continue their focus on signing younger players for Simeone’s squad. And in the process, they would weaken Barcelona’s midfield options, even though the Spain youth international is not planned to be a regular starter during the upcoming 2024-25 season. For now, it remains to be seen whether there is movement on this front.