Celta Vigo could generate further registration complications for Barcelona

Barcelona are trying to register a number of players before their opening match of the 2025-26 La Liga season against Mallorca- that includes new signing Joan Garcia and the returning Wojciech Szczesny. It is hoped that both goalkeepers will be able to be included in Hansi Flick’s matchday squad for the trip to Son Moix, but for now, they will not be able to.

Coupled with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s long-term absence following back surgery, the situation with Garcia and Szczesny means that Inaki Pena is currently Barcelona’s only registered first team goalkeeper for the 2025-26 season. Despite this, it’s expected that he will leave before the end of the summer, given that he is not in Flick’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

However, it is possible that Pena leaves before Garcia and/or Szczesny are registered, with Sport reporting that Celta Vigo are considering a move to sign him. Ionut Radu, who was signed earlier in the summer by the Galicians, has failed to impress during pre-season, so there is a chance that another goalkeeper is brought in.

Barcelona don’t want to give green light for now

Despite this, Barcelona have made it clear that they are not prepared to sell Pena until at least one of Garcia or Szczesny has been registered with La Liga. It is hoped that this will happen before the season opener against Mallorca, but if not, it would mean that the 26-year-old would be the starter at Son Moix.

It makes a lot of sense for Barcelona and Pena to start ways before the end of the summer transfer window, as his sale would generate funds and free up space in the club’s salary bill. However, the timing needs to be right to ensure that there are no problems with the goalkeeping department in the coming weeks.