Two Barcelona players to miss final match of pre-season tour due to injury

On Monday, Barcelona face K-League side Daegu FC in the final match of their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea. Hansi Flick’s side will be hoping to continue their fine form of the last seven days, having already beaten Vissel Kobe and FC Seoul during their adventures in East Asia.

Upon the full time whistle being blown at the Daegu Stadium, Barcelona will return to Catalonia to continue preparations ahead of the new La Liga season starting in less than two weeks’ time. But for two players, their time in South Korea has already come to an end in terms of match action.

As reported by Sport, defender Inigo Martinez and midfielder Fermin Lopez both limped out of Barcelona training on Sunday, and as a result, neither player will play any part against Daegu FC as a precaution.

There are no long-term concerns about either player

Martinez is still suffering with the muscle fatigue that saw him play no part against FC Seoul earlier this week, while Fermin – who has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent days – suffered a blow to his knee, which means that he will also not be risked against Daegu FC.

Fortunately for Barcelona, there are no concerns of any longer-lasting effects, with both players expected to be in contention to face Serie A side Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy next weekend. However, they will be monitored carefully over the coming days to ensure that they can feature at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The absences of Martinez and Fermin gives opportunities to other players in Flick’s squad to make an impact. Young midfielder Guille Fernandez, who make a short cameo against FC Seoul, could see more action against Daegu FC, while it is likely that Gerard Martin’s presence at centre-back will be assured.