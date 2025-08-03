Barcelona await loan offers over highly rated defender

Barcelona are expected to sanction squad sales in the final weeks of the La Liga transfer window to seal key registrations.

La Blaugrana are in the middle of a balancing act as Hansi Flick aims to have summer signings Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia eligible for their season opener away at Mallorca on August 16.

Rashford has insisted he is full of confidence over the club handling the matter, and not impacting his debut, with Garcia waiting on an update over Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona are on course receive news on the German international’s absence following back surgery in the coming days.

Ter Stegen himself indicated he will only miss three months of action, but if La Liga’s medical assessors increase that to four, Barcelona can utilise a rule to release 80% of his salary space to register Garcia.

That would only be a temporary measure but it will save Flick more embarrassment over the ongoing registrations balancing act in Catalonia.

Hector Fort awaits Barcelona exit call

Amongst the players expected to move on is right back Hector Fort with the 19-year-old on the edge of Flick’s plans for 2025/26.

Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia are ahead of him in the pecking order with Alejandro Balde, Gerard Martin and Jofre Torrents covering on the left side of Flick’s defence.

Newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC are interested in Fort, and according to Mundo Deportivo, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax are also in the race for teenager, who has made 30 senior appearances for Barcelona.

The latest from MD claims no formal loan offers have landed for Fort, which is what Barcelona are aiming for, as they look to keep an open mind on his future.

If an interested party demands a permanent deal, Barcelona could be persuaded to part ways, if they can include a buy back clause similar to Pau Victor’s switch to Porto earlier this summer.