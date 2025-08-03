Hamburg (Germany), 05/06/2023.- Stuttgart's Enzo Millot celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the German Bundesliga Relegation second leg soccer match between Hamburger SV and VfB Stuttgart in Hamburg, Germany, 05 June 2023. (Alemania, Hamburgo) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Atletico Madrid are pushing for bring in one more signing before the La Liga summer transfer window closes.

Diego Simeone has ramped up his squad rebuild in recent as he looks to build a genuine challenge to Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2025/26.

Los Rojiblancos finished third in La Liga last season – the eighth time they have ended up behind the El Clasico pair under Simeone’s leadership – and the club are determined to get closer to their rivals in 2026.

Atletico Madrid plan 10th summer signing

Simeone has already spent an estimated €159m on nine new faces this summer, but he is also starting to recoup funds via sales, with Samuel Lino completing a €22m move to Flamengo.

The club have also exercised their buy back clause on Santiago Mourino and then immediately sold him on to Villarreal for a profit.

Amongst the new arrivals in Madrid, two players have broken the €30m mark, as Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso refresh Simeone’s midfield.

The final name Simeone was rumoured to be chasing is Stuttgart forward Enzo Millot with confidence high over completing a €20m deal.

Giacomo Raspadori is Atletico Madrid’s Millot Plan B

However, talks with Millot representatives have not yielded an agreement, with the Bundesliga side indicating he is considering a last minute Premier League offer.

That has opened up another transfer avenue for Atletico Madrid with Napoli attacker Giacomo Raspadori now on Simeone’s radar.

However, with a contract in Naples until 2028, securing an exit will not be straightforward with his current side quoting an asking price of €30m plus €5m bonus.

As per Marca, Napoli are more open to a sale than Stuttgart are over Millot, and with the clock ticking it could be a late call from Simeone with the Italy international viewed as more attainable at this stage in the window.