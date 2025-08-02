Sevilla outcasted Premier League goalkeeper as shock option

New Sevilla boss Matías Almeyda is planning some urgent last minute moves in the La Liga summer transfer window.

The Andalucians have been hamstrung by no European qualification and ongoing financial issues which as impacted Almeyda’s ability to spend on new faces.

As Suso and Saul Niguez moved on from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, only Alfon Gonzalez and Gabriel Suazo have come in, both as free transfers.

However, the new man in charge is looking to bolster his goal keeper options, with Newcastle United’s Odysseas Vlachodimos now a target, after failing to break into Eddie Howe’s plans in his debut 2024/25 season.

Nick Pope remained as No.1 on Tyneside, with Martin Dubravka as back up, and Vlachodimos played just 45 minutes of EFL Cup action across the entire campaign.

The Greek international is rumoured to be furious over broken promises following his move from Nottingham Forest last summer and the No.1 spot could change again for Howe.

Goalkeeper changes at Newcastle and Sevilla

England international Aaron Ramsdale is being targeted on loan from Southampton with Pope and Dubravka both out of contract in 2026.

Sevilla’s current first-choice, Orjan Nyland, is also out of contract at the end of 2025/26 and the club have not indicated renewal plans for the Norway international at this stage.

A fresh update from the Daily Mail claims Sevilla are exploring a loan offer of their own, if Newcastle secure Ramsdale, with Vlachodimos viewed as a perfect candidate to battle with Nyland.

Howe is happy for the former to move on, after being unable to find a place for him, but he may seek assurances over his playing time in Spain before agreeing to a move.

A sale will allow Newcastle to refocus on their key transfer priority with confidence growing over their ability to keep hold of talisman Alexander Isak despite Liverpool’s latest transfer offer.