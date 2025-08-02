Rodrigo De Paul reveals one regret at Atletico Madrid

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Rodrigo De Paul #5 of Atletico de Madrid passes the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group B match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Botafogo FR at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. (Image via Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Rodrigo De Paul decision to leave Atletico Madrid for MLS side Inter Miami has caused a split amongst Los Rojiblancos fans.

De Paul had been in talks with the USA giants since Atletico Madrid’s exit from the FIFA Club World Cup and the deal has now been completed.

The FIFA World Cup winner links up with former Argentina international teammate Javier Maschaerano and current captain Lionel Messi in Florida.

The agreement sees the 31-year-old joining on loan until the end of 2025, as per the end of the MLS regular season, with a mandatory purchase clause of 15m in place at the start of 2026 until 2029.

De Paul delight at Inter Miami challenge

De Paul has spoken of his delight at wrapping up the agreement as part of a bold new career chapter.

“What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, to win titles, to write pages in the club’s history,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s a club that’s shaping up to be great, to have a long history, so that many people will follow this incredible team.”

De Paul’s departure means Diego Simeone will refresh his own midfield back in Madrid following a major summer of investment at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Alex Baena, Thiago Almada and Johnny Cardoso have all arrived in the Spanish capital and Simeone could start all three in 2025/26.

De Paul reveals Atletico Madrid regret

However, the move was not completely positive for De Paul, as he made one crucial admission over his four years in Madrid.

“I would have loved to win a title with Atletico. When I went, I did it with that hope. For many periods of my seasons, we were close and couldn’t achieve it. In football, you lose more than you win.”