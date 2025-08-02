Xabi Alonso chooses starter for key position in Real Madrid line-up

Real Madrid have significantly strengthened their squad over the summer, as they aim to bounce back from last season’s disappointment across all competitions. The theme has been signing younger players to act as successor to existing first team players that are aging, with Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Alvaro Carreras having been brought to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Trent’s arrival as a €10m signing from Liverpool is magnificent business from Real Madrid, and for this season at least, he will compete with Dani Carvajal to be the starting right-back for new head coach Xabi Alonso – with a view to permanently replacing the new club captain when he moves on/retires in the coming years.

The right-back position will be hotly contested during the 2025-26 campaign, with Trent and Carvajal being two top performers. But according to Diario AS, the idea is for the England international to start the season as undisputed in the position.

Carvajal needs to build up his match fitness

Last October, Carvajal suffered a serious ACL injury against Villarreal, and that saw him out of action until he made a brief return during the Club World Cup earlier this summer. As per the report, he will need multiple months to return to 100% match sharpness, which is why Trent will be set at right-back for the first portion of the new campaign.

When Carvajal does return, Real Madrid officials are anticipating a titanic battle to be Alonso’s preferred right-back. It’s noted that Trent is more suited to the system that the new head coach wants to play, but that does not mean that the veteran will not be counted on – far from it.

Given that Carvajal is considered to be a better defender, it could be a case of Alonso identifying certain matches where the Spain international would be better suited to playing. But right now, the general indication is that Trent will be the preferred pick for Real Madrid.