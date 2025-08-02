Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid has generated a lot of speculation in recent weeks, largely due to his contract situation. The 24-year-old has less than two years remaining on his current deal, and for now, he will not be extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Previously, it had been taken for granted that Vinicius would sign a renewal, but that is not the case anymore. There has been numerous reports on the matter, but some clarity has been released by Toño García on El Larguero (via MD).

“The player’s entourage has decided to stand until further notice. He doesn’t even want to hear about the issue of renewal. There has been either a misunderstanding or they do not understand what has happened for it to have been taken for granted that he was going to renew with Real Madrid. Vinicius, I’m told, has never given the OK to Real Madrid’s figure. In fact, they consider that it would be absurd to accept the proposal close to €20m.

“He wants to earn more than €25m net (per year), regardless of what other players earn. He insists that he wants to be the best paid in the squad and that the ball is in Real Madrid’s court. We are in the same situation as in recent months, he continues to believe that he should be paid what he deserves, no more and no less. For now, what they want to make clear is that the issue of renewal is parked, that the situation has to cool down and resume it later, but the priority is to rest, to start the season and help Real Madrid win a title.”

Negotiations expected to resume in 2026

There are no talks planned for the time being, with it expected that Real Madrid and Vinicius will resume talks at the earliest in 2026. Both parties will hope that an agreement can be sought at this time, but there is some work needed in order to close the gap between their respective valuations.