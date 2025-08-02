Real Madrid are expected to sell at least one first team player before the end of the summer transfer window, given that they cannot make any more signings until someone leaves. And at this stage, a leading candidate to depart is Rodrygo Goes.

Given that Rodrygo barely featured during Real Madrid’s run to the Club World Cup semi-finals earlier in the summer, it is believed that he does not feature prominently in Xabi Alonso’s plans going forward – especially given that new signing Franco Mastantuono is set for a starting role upon his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu later this month.

In recent weeks, Rodrygo has attracted a significant amount of interest, particularly from the Premier League. Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked, but at this stage, the favourites to sign him are Tottenham Hotspur. And the chances of a deal being done with last season’s Europa League winners look to have increased.

In the last 24 hours, Son Heung-min has announced that he is leaving Spurs, meaning that the left wing position is likely to be strengthened before the end of the summer. And as per Diario AS, the money freed up from his exit will be enough for the Premier League side to afford a deal with Real Madrid.

Rodrygo prefers to join a different Premier League club

Despite Spurs’ interest, there is a strong chance that a deal is not done. Real Madrid are open to selling, but as per the report, Rodrygo himself is not totally convinced by a move to north London – on top of this, his preferred destination would be Liverpool.

However, Liverpool have put their interest in Rodrygo on ice for now, with their focus being on a deal with Newcastle for Alexander Isak. If the former Real Sociedad striker heads to Anfield, the Real Madrid man will see his dream go up in smoke.