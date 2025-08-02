Real Madrid confirm new preseason friendly in Austria

Real Madrid have confirmed an update to their preseason schedule ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga campaign start.

Los Blancos signed off on the extended 2024/25 season with defeat to PSG in FIFA Club World Cup semi finals.

Games running into July meant a knock-on effect to their preseason plans, with La Liga showing little sympathy on the situation.

Alonso’s squad are now back in for medical testing and assessment ahead of their first match of 2025/26 on August 19th at home to Osasuna.

That start date has caused controversy, with Real Madrid twice requesting to push it back to allow their players extra preparation on the back of a busy summer.

However, that was flatly denied, with official confirmation coming from La Liga president Javier Tebas as he explained the decision behind the rejection.

Real Madrid have since requested an independent ruling but that has seen La Liga’s decision upheld with the game going ahead as planned.

The lack of time between players returning from the holidays and preseason training has meant major schedule updates but the club have now added one warm up game to the schedule.

The bold step of not playing any preseason matches had raised eyebrows, but Alonso’s team will now take on Austrian side WSG Tirol on August 12 at the Tivoli Stadion in Innsbruck, Austria with kick off set at 7pm local time.

Alonso will take a strong squad to Austria, as he looks to speed up preparations, but Jude Bellingham will be absent from the travelling party.

The England international underwent a delayed operation on a problematic shoulder issue after the Club World Cup and he is not expected to be back in action until at least November.

Ferland Mendy and David Alaba will be assessed in the coming days with both players still recovering from injury.