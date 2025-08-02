New Barcelona star wants to stay ‘for his entire career’

Barcelona have enjoyed a relatively low key summer transfer window ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season start.

Hansi Flick is aiming to defend his league title, alongside the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup trophies, as part of his second campaign in charge.

With finances still a concern in Catalonia, Flick has been required to balance new arrivals against sales, to stay within La Liga’s 1:1 transfer rule.

A flurry of squad exits has been set against the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol and a loan move for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford’s switch from Manchester United for the 2025/26 campaign has grabbed the headlines alongside a shrewd cut price transfer for Roony Bardghji.

Bardghji opted against renewing his contract at FC Copenhagen, and Barcelona agreed a €2.5m deal, to land the highly-rated 19-year-old.

Flick has already confirmed he wants to keep the Swedish U21 international for the season ahead amid rumours he could be sent out on loan to gain more experience.

After scoring off the bench on his preseason debut, in the 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe, Bardghji followed that up with a solid cameo in the 7-3 victory over FC Seoul.

Roony wants to stay at Barcelona forever

Barcelona fans are excited by the raw talent he can add to Flick’s options, with a contract signed until 2029, and he wants to stay for the long haul.

“I hope I can stay at Barcelona for many years and perhaps for my entire career. I’ll do everything I can to make this happen. I hope I can leave the legacy of my predecessors like Henrik Larsson or Zlatan Ibrahimovic,” as per Marca.

“My teammates have been really good; they’ve looked after me well, I’m enjoying every day as a Barcelona player.

“I always try to play the same way, with the same philosophy that Barca has always had, and Hansi‘s style suits me very well. Honestly, I feel at home.”