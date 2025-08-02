Valencia are closing in on a deal to retain midfield star Javii Guerra despite intense transfer pressure on the 22-year-old.

Los Che have been in talks to extend his current deal, which expires in 2027, since the start of the summer.

After turning down an initial offer from the club, Guerra is more positive over a second renewal on the table from the club despite reports claiming Manchester United were close to agreeing terms with his camp.

AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have also flagged up an interest in him, but the latter have since moved on to other targets with Alex Baena, Thiago Almada and Johnny Cardoso all coming in.

That has seen the Serie A giants edge up in the race for Guerra with fresh updates placing them ahead of United in the €20m battle at this stage.

Former side Villarreal also hold a 30% sell-on clause on the Spain U21 international which has furthered boldened Valencia’s desire to keep him at the Estadio Mestalla.

Valencia to hold off Man United’s Guerra offer

With just four La Liga games missed across the last two seasons, Guerra’s value to Valencia is clear to see, and Valencia have thrown everything at renewal talks.

As per the latest from Marca, a vital breakthrough has now been reached, with talks positive on both sides.

The new deal would extend his link to Valencia until 2029 and include a major salary increase.

Guerra’s base wage would be tripled for the 2025/26 season and it increases progressively until 2029 with a total of €15m over four years.

Both parties want to stay together, despite the exit links, but Guerra’s representatives have pushed for a contract that reflects his role as one of the team’s leaders.

Valencia will kick off their La Liga season at home to rivals Real Sociedad on August 16.