La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Girona and Real Sociedad make first moves

A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Atletico Madrid

Despite bringing in Marc Pubill, Marca say that Nahuel Molina is set to remain at the club, with the former potentially operating as a third centre-back in a back three. Thomas Lemar has departed on loan for Girona, while Santiago Mourino has completed a move to Villarreal.

Celta Vigo

The long-awaited arrival of Bryan Zaragoza from Bayern Munich has been consummated. Zaragoza arrives on loan with a €13m option to buy, which will be made permanent if he plays 75% of their games, and Celta finish 11-13th or higher, with the last detail not clarified further.

Espanyol

Midfielder Jose Gragera has moved on loan to Deportivo La Coruna on a loan move with an option to buy, as reported by Marca. The option will become obligatory if Deportivo were to be promoted.

Girona

Girona have made their first moves of the summer, and not a moment too soon for Michel Sanchez. Miguel Gutierrez is close to leaving the club, but Thomas Lemar has arrived on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid. After a strong season at Mirandes last year, Girona have also loaned in Athletic Club right-back Hugo Rincon.

Real Oviedo

Released left-back Carlos Pomares has joined Real Zaragoza, and Alberto del Moral has moved on loan to Cordoba. Forward Daniel Paraschiv has also headed out on loan, in his case to newly-promoted Segunda side Cultural Leonesa.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have announced their first signing of the summer with Olympique Lyon defender Duje Caleta-Car arriving on loan. The deal is worth €500k, but will have an option to buy for €3m next summer.

ℹ️ La Real valora positivamente el rendimiento de Sergio Gómez en el rol de lateral izquierdo para la temporada que viene. No está descarta una salida de Javi López en lo que queda de mercado. Info con 🤝 @MatteMoretto 📻 @RadioMARCA — Yon Cuezva 🎙 (@cuezva) July 30, 2025

Yon Cuevza explains that left-back Javi Lopez could leave the club, with new manager Sergio Francisco happy to use Sergio Gomez at left-back rather than on the wing. Lopez was one of several players not used in a friendly against Osasuna, with Alvaro Odriozola, Sheraldo Becker, Hamari Traore and Carlos Fernandez all in the same boat say Diario AS. Paris FC are in talks over a move for Traore after an opening bid.

Real Betis

It seems Real Betis will get a deal over the line for Colombian midfielder Nelson Deossa from Monterrey, according to multiple reports. That includes one from Diario AS, who say the 25-year-old will pen a five-year deal. Deossa, tipped to replace Johnny Cardoso, will arrive for €12m plus €2m in variables.

La negociación entre Betis y Psv por Nobel Mendy sigue bloqueada por cuestiones burocráticas. El joven defensa empieza a barajar otras vías alternativas y en las últimas horas el Rayo se ha interesado por él. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 30, 2025

Meanwhile Matteo Moretto reports that talks with PSV Eindhoven for centre-back Nobel Mendy have hit bureaucratic roadstops. Rayo Vallecano have now taken an interest in the 20-year-old.

Valencia

After taking an interest in RCD Mallorca’s Cyle Larin, Valencia are seriously evaluating a loan move for Como forward Ivan Azon, explain Marca.

Villarreal

Villarreal have completed a deal for Atletico Madrid centre-back Santiago Mourino. Los Colchoneros activated his €4m buyback option from Alaves, and have sold him to the Yellow Submarine for €10m. Mourino has penned a five-year contract. Forward Jorge Pascual has been sold to Granada for €500k.