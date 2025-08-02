Iago Aspas sets fresh European goal for Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas has a clear message for his teammates ahead of their return to European action this season.

Aspas netted 10 La Liga goals, one behind top scorer Borja Iglesias, as the Galicians finished seventh in the final rankings.

With eighth place going to the UEFA Conference League and Rayo Vallecano, Celta landed in the Europa League spots, with a direct place in the league phase.

Aspas will lead them into battle once again, in their first appearance on the continental stage since reaching the Europa League semi finals in 2017, before losing out to Manchester United.

The veteran striker scored five European goals in that run and 2025/26 is expected to be his final season at the club.

The 38-year-old has already racked up the club record for most La Liga goals scored and most goals scored overall on 214 and 163 respectively.

He is also within 10 games over overtaking club legend Manolo as their highest-ever appearance maker, which should be achieved before the end of 2025.

Iago Aspas’ final mission at Celta Vigo

Aspas’ experience will be vital moving forward and he is clear on what the objective is for Claudio Giraldez’s team.

“We’re preparing for a tough and difficult season, another year together,” as reported by Marca on his August 1 birthday.

“May the good vibe that brought us to Europe last year continue for another season, and let’s go for it.”

Celta have endured a mixed run of form so far in preseason with defeats to Famalicao and Sporting Braga before securing wins over Nacional and and Swiss side Grasshoppers.

Giraldez’s charges will now take on Vitória de Guimarães and Wolves, before heading back to Spain, for the start of the La Liga season.

Their domestic season kicks off at home to Getafe on August 17 with the all important Europa League draw scheduled for August 29.