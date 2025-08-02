Franco Mastantuono labels current Real Madrid as an ‘idol’

Real Madrid are on course to unveil their fourth signing of the summer transfer window in Franco Mastantuono.

Los Blancos have focused on defence as part of Xabi Alonso’s opening weeks in charge, either side of the FIFA Club World Cup, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Deean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras all arriving.

However, Alonso was also quick off the mark to secure the highly rated Mastantuono from River Plate, but the deal has been delayed.

An agreement was reached over a six-year contract on June 13, but River Plate requested he remain with them for the Club World Cup, and current transfer rule prevented him from signing for Real Madrid until his 18th birthday.

The Argentina international comes of age on August 14 where he can officially train as a Real Madrid player and begin life in under Alonso.

However, with the club keen to ensure his quick adaptation to life in the Spanish capital, Mastantuono has now landed in Spain for a two-week settling in period.

Mastantuono ready for Real Madrid challenge

Speaking ahead of his flight from Buenos Aires, Mastantuono spoke of his excitement, and the chance to replicate Los Blancos icon Alfredo Di Stefano.

“I’m very happy. I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. I’m very happy to be traveling back in Madrid,” as per Marca.

“Di Stefano was great player, a football legend. I said I want to follow in his footsteps, by playing for River Plate and then going to Real Madrid. For me, it’s great to be able to follow that path and hopefully I can do the same as him.”

Mastantuono wore the No.30 shirt at River Plate, and some predictions have placed him as No.16 in Madrid – if Endrick Felipe leaves on loan – and he played down claims of wanting the No.10 over Kylian Mbappe.

“I would like to [wear No.10], but if he [Mbappe] takes it, it’s his right, he’s an idol,”