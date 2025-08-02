News has gone relatively quiet on the prospect of The Superleague coming into force, despite CEO Bernd Reichart claiming last year that the competition could come into action next month. Barcelona and Real Madrid remain the only clubs publicly supporting the idea, although Reichart has also said privately that around 60 clubs have anonymously back the idea.

Back in 2024, A22, the company organising The Superleague and led by Reichart, gave a press conference detailing the format of a potential Superleague, with three divisions including 96 teams and a promotion and relegation system between the leagues. The main idea that made headlines was the prospect of a free streaming platform, ‘unify’, around the world allowing people to watch the games.

A22 announce second year of losses

Last year A22 had made a loss of €200k, but this time round the company’s losses have shot to €5.5m, with Sport explaining that this puts them in danger of bankruptcy. A22 are one of three companies Barcelona and Real Madrid have working on the matter, the others being European Superleague Company, and European Superleague Marketing.

A22 say this is due to their investment in the platform Unify. In 2022, they registered a turnover of €7.2m and a profit of €1.9m, but as of today, have no source on income beyond payments from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Marca say these payments are not official, and require no commitment on A22’s part.

Who is behind the A22 company

A22 is owned by Anel Capital SL, which is owned by investment banker Anas Laghrari, and John Carl Hahn, of investment firm Providence and formerly Morgan Stanley. Laghrari is a key figure at Real Madrid, advising President Florentino Perez, most notably on the proposed change of model at the club. Given the figures involved and the ability of Laghrari and Hahn to obtain financing, it would be a surprise if they did not find a way of avoiding bankruptcy.

Joan Laporta’s announcement on the Superleague

Recently Barcelona President Joan Laporta dropped a bombshell, revealing that Barcelona and Real Madrid were in negotiations with UEFA to form a new competition, leaving the Superleague redundant. He also remarked that the streaming platform was one of the areas the conversation had advanced most.