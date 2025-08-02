Barcelona need to continue raising funds in order to be able to register new signing Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford. The likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen have been seen as significant departures, but with neither player set to leave, minor deals are now being explored.

And one player that falls into this category is Hector Fort. The young defender is not counted on by Hansi Flick for the upcoming season, with Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia ahead of him in the pecking order at right-back. As such, the Catalans are open to selling.

Newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC are interested in Fort, and according to MD, the likes of Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax have now entered the race for the 19-year-old, who has made 30 senior appearances for Barcelona.

Barcelona want to retain control of Fort’s future

Barcelona are expected to demand close to Fort’s €10m market value, with the report also revealed that the plan is for some control on the teenager’s future to be retained – either by a significant sell-on clause or a buy-back option. Any club that wishes to do a deal with the reigning La Liga champions are aware that they will need to accept at least one of those during negotiations.

Fort is currently with the rest of the Barcelona first team in South Korea, as they prepare for their final pre-season friendly of the tour against Daegu FC on Monday. Upon returning to the Catalonia, a definitive decision on his future is likely to be made, at which point interested clubs could be made aware of the situation.

Fort has impressed since breaking into the Barcelona first team fold, but with multiple players ahead of him in the pecking order at right-back and left-back, it makes sense for him to leave in order to play more regularly elsewhere.