Hansi Flick reacts to Manchester United interest in Barcelona star

Barcelona need to make sales to continue generating funds that will help them to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule by the end of the summer, although it has been difficult to move on the likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen. Other players are noted as possible departees, with one of them being Fermin Lopez.

The arrival of Marcus Rashford, which will see Raphinha used more centrally next season, means that Fermin is likely to see less action, given that he also has Dani Olmo ahead of him in the pecking order.

This has led to suggestions that Barcelona could entertain offers for Fermin, with a minimum asking price of €70m having been set. And according to recent reports, Manchester United are prepared to pay this for the 22-year-old.

Hansi Flick puts his foot down amid Man United interest

But despite this, it would be a surprise to see Fermin leave Barcelona this summer. As reported by MD, head coach Hansi Flick has made it clear that he wants the young midfielder to remain at the club.

The report has also stated that Flick was made aware of previous reports of Fermin’s possible departure, at which point he made it clear to the player himself that he wants him to stay. And it was during this meeting that the Man United target admitted that he has no plans nor desire to depart.

Fermin has been very impressive since breaking into the Barcelona first team two summers ago, and given his age, he is one of several players that will be trusted to lead the squad for many years to come. It is no surprise that Flick wants him to stay, even if there is a chance that he does not play all too often during the upcoming 2025-26 season.