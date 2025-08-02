Manchester United meet Barcelona €70m asking price for 28 G/A star

Barcelona need to generate funds in order to be able to register their new signings, and because of this, offers are being considered for numerous players. And one of those could now be set to take a step closer to leaving.

Hansi Flick has a wide range of options to choose from in Barcelona’s midfield for next season, especially now that Marc Bernal is set for a return after 12 months out with an ACL injury. Him coming back means that Marc Casado could be sold, and fellow young player Fermin Lopez is also a candidate to be moved on.

Fermin is projected to see less minutes next season due to the expectation that Raphinha will play in a central position more regularly in order to allow Marcus Rashford to see good minutes. And because of this, the 22-year-old would be third in the pecking order for the number 10 position.

As per Sport, Barcelona would let Fermin leave if they received an offer in the region of €70m, as this would allow the club to make their return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. And it’s reported that Manchester United are prepared to reach this valuation.

Fermin have changed their mind on Fermin

It was reported a few weeks ago that Barcelona were not prepared to let Fermin leave this summer, but it appears that this stance has changed – most likely because of their struggles to register the likes of Rashford and Joan Garcia. €70m would be good money for a player that is not a regular starter, although it is a deal that could come back to bite the Catalans in the future.

For now, it remains to be seen whether a deal for Fermin can be done between Barcelona and Man United. If so, it would be a significant piece of business.