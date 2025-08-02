Barcelona eye €30m sale to seal Marcus Rashford’s registration

Barcelona are still working to ensure Marcus Rashford’s registration with La Liga for the incoming 2025/26 season.

La Blaugrana secured a season-long loan agreement with Manchester United last month as Rashford joined their preseason tour.

The England international will stay in Catalonia for the 2025/26 season with Barcelona holding a £40m purchase clause on him in 2026.

Rashford has impressed in two cameo appearances and the goal now is to ensure he is ready for the La Liga opener against Mallorca on August 16.

Barcelona are working within a tight financial situation, with the plan to register Joan Garcia on the back of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury, and Marc Casado could be sold to facilitate Rashford.

Barcelona could activate ‘Casado lever’

Casado was a vital player in the early weeks of Flick’s first season, but injury disrupted his progression, and the picture has now changed.

Flick is still in favour of retaining Casado, but the financial practicalities of pushing for La Liga’s 1:1 transfer rule, make a sale tempting.

That remains the goal, and selling a homegrown player would be a major tick in the box for Barcelona, if they can find a buyer for the 21-year-old midfielder.

As per reports from Diario AS, Barcelona value him at €30m, and Flick is rumoured to prefer the fit-again Marc Bernal as an option to rotate with Frenkie de Jong at the base of Barcelona’s midfield.

Casado is not actively looking to leave, despite his likely reduced role in Catalonia, and reported interest from the Premier League has not developed into a formal offer at this stage.

The club view the money brought in via sales and the salary saved as crucial to getting Rashford’s paperwork completed – but that could mean looking to a La Liga solution over Casado – and a possible loan exit for 2025/26.