Atletico Madrid enter race to sign £20m alternative to Enzo Millot

Atletico Madrid are looking to complete a ninth signing of the summer transfer window, but their efforts have slowed down in recent days. Stuttgart’s Enzo Millot was the man that Los Colchoneros wanted, but there are now fears that they will miss out on him due to growing interest – particularly from the Premier League.

Millot would have been the final piece in the puzzle for Diego Simeone in terms of his midfield/attacking options, but if a deal cannot be done with Stuttgart, other options will need to be considered. And it could be in England where they find their solution.

As reported by CaughtOffside, Atleti are among the clubs interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes. The 21-year-old impressed in the Premier League last season, registering two goals and four assists for a side that 20th in the standings with only 12 points accumulated.

Atleti to face steep competition again

As well as Atleti, there is interest being shown in Fernandes from West Ham United, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Juventus – which is understandable given that Southampton are open to a sale for a fee in the region of £20m (€25m).

Although Fernandes is predominantly viewed as an attacking midfielder, he is capable of operating in a slightly deeper role – and he can also be utilised on the left wing, meaning that he would be able to act as a backup to another new arrival in Alex Baena.

The next couple of weeks will be very interesting for Atleti, as they continue preparations for the upcoming 2025-26 season. There is a real desire to get another player in before the first match against Espanyol, and if Millot is no longer an option, Fernandes could be an excellent alternative for Simeone’s squad.