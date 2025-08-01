Xabi Alonso faces ’50-50′ Real Madrid striker decision as exit is planned

Xabi Alonso is looking to move on several Real Madrid players before the end of the La Liga summer transfer window.

The Spanish boss has moulded a new-look defence since his return to Madrid in May with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras all coming in.

Franco Mastantuono is already in Madrid and he will sign formally for the club when he turns 18 on August 14th.

Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Jesus Vallejo have already moved on with the trio reaching the end of their contracts in July.

Alonso is still looking to bring in one or two more new faces in the weeks ahead but he also wants to offload players not involved in his plans.

La Liga squad rules on 25 players being included is Alonso’s target and he faces a key call on two attackers with Rodrygo Goes tipped to stay after Premier League interest in the Brazilian faded.

Reports from Marca claim no player has requested to leave Real Madrid, despite Alonso already outlining who will be in his starting team, but that could change as he decides over keeping either Gonzalo Garcia or Endrick Felipe.

Gonzalo Garcia v Endrick Felipe – Who leaves Real Madrid?

Garcia exploded to prominence in Real Madrid’s run to the FIFA Club World Cup semi finals with four goals scored in Kylian Mbappe’s absence.

Endrick Felipe struggled for regular minutes in his debut 2024/25 season, but still managed seven goals in all competitions, and Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti favours a loan exit to keep his World Cup chances on track.

As per Diario AS, Alonso considers both players as key future options, but only wants to retain one this season, as the main back up to Mbappe.

A third choice role could be damaging to their development, but neither wants to leave, meaning Alonso will need to make a 50-50 call.