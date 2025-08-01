After Frenkie de Jong came out in support of Marc-Andre ter Stegen as captain of Barcelona, a string of his teammates have followed. Ter Stegen is currently engaged in something of a silent battle with the club, who are unhappy with his stance on his future.

Manager Hansi Flick stepped back from the matter earlier this week, explaining that he would be putting the matter to a vote amongst the players, following talk that Barcelona could remove the captaincy from ter Stegen. After Barcelona beat FC Seoul 7-3 though, de Jong was clear and decisive in stating that ter Stegen was their leader, and Ferran Torres followed suit.

Raphinha – ‘Ter Stegen has always helped me’

One of the surprises of last season was that Raphinha was selected as a vice-captain, and became a vocal part of the side. The Brazilian had only positive things to say about him to Sport.

“Yes, in my opinion, but in the end, it’s no longer something that depends on us. Since I arrived, he’s always helped me, and he was already captain. In football, there are hierarchies, and we have to respect them. For me, even if he isn’t, he’ll still be a special person. Whether there are votes or not is a question for the manager or the president.”

Gavi – ‘It’s a dream to wear the armband’

Meanwhile Gavi captained Barcelona in the second half in South Korea, and earned special praise from Flick after the game. The 20-year-old told RAC1 (via Marca) it was a motivating factor.

“I felt very proud to be able to wear the armband. It’s a dream and it motivates me even more. I don’t know if I’ll be able to play this season, because you have to respect the hierarchy, but I have the dream of wearing the Barca armband. I would love it; it’s something every Barca fan thinks about.”

Gavi also affirmed the position that ter Stegen was the captain of the side.

“I think we’ll vote. Marc is the team’s first captain, and in the end, it’s the players who vote.”

Pau Cubarsi: ‘We’re happy with ter Stegen’

Meanwhile Pau Cubarsi also came out and declared to TV3 that he was a positive impact on the team.

“We don’t decide anything. For now, Marc is on the team. He’s our captain, our guide and our main support. He’s with us, we’re very happy and we hope that’s the case.”

Ter Stegen to win battle with club?

Barcelona may well have intended on threatening ter Stegen with the captaincy if he does not sign off on his medical report to allow them to activate the emergency injury rule, or even if he does not accept a departure. However the statements from his teammates suggest that President Joan Laporta or Director of Football Deco risk upsetting the dressing room if they do so.