Three clubs willing to pay €40m for Real Madrid man in secondary role

Brahim Diaz celebrates the third goal scored by Federico Valverde in the Group H match of the 2025 Club World Cup between Real Madrid vs Pachuca at Bank of America Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Image via Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been active in the transfer market this summer, with three new faces through the door, and Franco Mastantuono to come in. All four are set to occupy starting roles under Xabi Alonso, and yet excepting the exits of veterans Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez, there has been a stark lack of departures.

There is speculation over the futures of Endrick Felipe and Rodrygo Goes, but no club has come close to extracting them from the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile Real Madrid could look to cash in on Brahim Diaz.

Saudi Arabia interest in Brahim Diaz

Sources have indicated to Football España that three Saudi Arabian sides, namely Neom SC, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, are all interested in Brahim. Xabi Alonso has communicated to him that he will have a secondary role next season, and the trio are willing to put up €40m for the Morocco international.

Interest from Europe

Interest from Fenerbahce has already been reported, while Arsenal and AC Milan are also keeping a close eye on the matter in case Brahim were to become available. At this stage there are no plans to pursue him though.

New contract on the horizon for Brahim

This interest has emerged just weeks after Brahim reportedly agreed to a new long-term contract with Los Blancos. That agreement is still in place, but Brahim is yet to put pen to paper on the deal. The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his current agreement.

Could Real Madrid try to cash in?

There is a chance that Real Madrid would be open to an exit for Brahim, particularly if Rodrygo or Endrick do not leave, but the sticking point could be Brahim’s green light. Naturally, a significant wage would be in the equation, but it is difficult to see Brahim himself cashing in at this stage of his career. Were another Real Madrid to open the door to an exit, and a European power were to offer him a bigger role, that could change the equation.