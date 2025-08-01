Former La Liga star Artem Dovbyk could be heading back to Spain this summer as AS Roma set their asking price.

Dovbyk spearheaded Girona’s historic first-ever UEFA Champions League qualification in 2023/24 as he netted 24 top-flight goals.

Girona clinched fourth spot in the final rankings and Dovbyk claimed the Pichichi Trophy ahead of Alexander Sorloth.

Their spectacular form meant moves away ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, as Dovbyk headed to Roma and Sortloth left Villarreal for Atletico Madrid.

Sorloth has fared slightly better in Madrid, with 20 league goals scored, despite not always being first choice for Diego Simeone.

Dovbyk bagged 12 Serie A goals in his debut year in Italy, but he is reportedly unsettled in Rome, and the club are considering their options on him.

Evan Ferguson has impressed since joining on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Irishman on fire in preseason, and Dovbyk could now force an exit.

Reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport indicate AS Roma will not sanction a cut price sale, with the Ukraine international under contract until 2029, and an starting valuation of €38m has been set.

Villarreal join Dovbyk transfer race

Newly promoted Premier League side Leeds United are rumoured to be eyeing an offer but Villarreal are also considering a proposal to bring him back to La Liga.

Newcastle United are in the race, amid ongoing speculation over Alexander Isak’s future at St. James’ Park, and that could trigger a bidding war with an increased price.

Marcelino has already completed some shrewd business, with Villarreal back in the Champions League, as Santiago Mourino, Tajon Buchanan and Alberto Moleiro land in Castellon.

However, the departure of Thierno Barry to Everton has removed a goal threat from his ranks, and Dovbyk could be a candidate to fill the void if Marcelino holds off his Premier League rivals.